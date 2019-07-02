Comparison of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Since BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.57 N/A 0.44 31.92 Central Securities Corp. 28 40.29 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 11.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.