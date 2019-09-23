Comparison of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.55 N/A 0.44 33.98 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.