Comparison of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.55 N/A 0.44 33.98 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is presently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166.8, which is potential 14.42% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.