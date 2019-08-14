Comparison of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.29 N/A 0.36 40.38 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 43.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.