Comparison of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.29
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.68% and 43.22%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
