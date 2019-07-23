Comparison of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|5.00
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.03%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.23% and 27.32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
