Comparison of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.00 N/A 0.14 44.64 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.23% and 27.32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.