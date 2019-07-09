Comparison of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.10 N/A 0.14 44.64 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.74% and an $5.75 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.