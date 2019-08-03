Comparison of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.79 N/A 0.14 43.48 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.57 N/A 1.00 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential downside is -2.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.