Comparison of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Since BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.77 N/A 0.33 39.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.