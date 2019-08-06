Comparison of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.68 N/A 0.14 43.48 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.23 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.72% and an $5.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.