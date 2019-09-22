Comparison of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Since BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

Demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Evercore Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s average price target is $89, while its potential upside is 5.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.