Comparison of BlackLine Inc. (BL) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 48 11.38 N/A -0.54 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.28 N/A 2.08 19.86

In table 1 we can see BlackLine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackLine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

BlackLine Inc. has a 14.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $57. Competitively the average price target of Uber Technologies Inc. is $59, which is potential 35.26% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than BlackLine Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of BlackLine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. had bullish trend while Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.