Comparison of BlackBerry Limited (BB) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

We are comparing BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 3.94 N/A 0.19 38.02 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.74 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 demonstrates BlackBerry Limited and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackBerry Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackBerry Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackBerry Limited and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

BlackBerry Limited is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackBerry Limited and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 38.28% and an $9.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited had bullish trend while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.