Comparison of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Since Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.86 N/A 1.13 13.30 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.32 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 57.89%. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 38.70% and its average price target is $178.8. Based on the data shown earlier, Black Stone Minerals L.P. is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend while Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.