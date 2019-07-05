Comparison of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 21.9%. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.