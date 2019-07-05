Comparison of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 21.9%. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.