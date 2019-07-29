Comparison of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has -0.71% weaker performance while Opes Acquisition Corp. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.