Comparison of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 19,664,492.08% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Its rival Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 21%. Insiders held 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.