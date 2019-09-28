Comparison of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|2.11M
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|19,664,492.08%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Its rival Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 21%. Insiders held 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
