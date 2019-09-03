Comparison of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 76 2.70 N/A 4.00 19.77 Portland General Electric Company 53 2.45 N/A 2.47 22.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Portland General Electric Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Black Hills Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Black Hills Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Portland General Electric Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Black Hills Corporation and Portland General Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Black Hills Corporation has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Portland General Electric Company’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Black Hills Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Portland General Electric Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Black Hills Corporation and Portland General Electric Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

Black Hills Corporation’s average price target is $74, while its potential downside is -4.59%. Competitively Portland General Electric Company has an average price target of $50, with potential downside of -13.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Black Hills Corporation appears more favorable than Portland General Electric Company, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Hills Corporation and Portland General Electric Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 97%. Black Hills Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Portland General Electric Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation was more bullish than Portland General Electric Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Black Hills Corporation beats Portland General Electric Company.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.