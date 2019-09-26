Comparison of BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Both BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 16 3.27 N/A 0.54 34.56

Demonstrates BK Technologies Corporation and AudioCodes Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BK Technologies Corporation and AudioCodes Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. From a competition point of view, AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.55 beta which is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation. Its rival AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. BK Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BK Technologies Corporation and AudioCodes Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 34.4%. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats BK Technologies Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.