Comparison of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Since BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 48 0.76 N/A 2.27 20.81 McDonald’s Corporation 192 7.81 N/A 7.64 26.07

Table 1 highlights BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. McDonald’s Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is presently more affordable than McDonald’s Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3% McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -92.4% 16.1%

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. McDonald’s Corporation’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, McDonald’s Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. McDonald’s Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 McDonald’s Corporation 0 2 12 2.86

$60.29 is BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.44%. Competitively McDonald’s Corporation has an average target price of $213.8, with potential upside of 0.04%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is looking more favorable than McDonald’s Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of McDonald’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -6.01% 2.81% -11.26% -28.43% -9.04% -6.64% McDonald’s Corporation 0.53% 3.76% 14.31% 7.06% 20.85% 12.11%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while McDonald’s Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors McDonald’s Corporation beats BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.