Comparison of Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bitauto Holdings Limited and TuanChe Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bitauto Holdings Limited are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. TuanChe Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bitauto Holdings Limited and TuanChe Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 19.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year TuanChe Limited has weaker performance than Bitauto Holdings Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited beats TuanChe Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.