Comparison of Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)

Since Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.41 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bitauto Holdings Limited and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, China Finance Online Co. Limited which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bitauto Holdings Limited and China Finance Online Co. Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Bitauto Holdings Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 41.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares and 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares. About 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.5% are China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited was more bearish than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Summary

Bitauto Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.