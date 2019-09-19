Comparison of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.79% and 51% respectively. Competitively, 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.