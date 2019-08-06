Comparison of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (BCACU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

Since Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.79% and 28.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.