Comparison of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 7.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.