Comparison of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.