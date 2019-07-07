Comparison of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.