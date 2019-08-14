Comparison of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 199.01 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 106.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.