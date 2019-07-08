Comparison of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 653.08 N/A -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 178.24% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.