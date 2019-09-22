Comparison of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Since BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioTime Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 8.1% respectively. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has stronger performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.