Comparison of BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Both BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 41 0.80 30.79M 1.35 34.91 RadNet Inc. 15 2.38 38.61M 0.73 20.15

Demonstrates BioTelemetry Inc. and RadNet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. RadNet Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BioTelemetry Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BioTelemetry Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTelemetry Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 75,391,772.77% 16% 8.2% RadNet Inc. 264,271,047.23% 32.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

BioTelemetry Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. RadNet Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

BioTelemetry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, RadNet Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. BioTelemetry Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioTelemetry Inc. has a 85.28% upside potential and an average price target of $70.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.3% of RadNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of BioTelemetry Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of RadNet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance while RadNet Inc. has 44.84% stronger performance.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors RadNet Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.