Comparison of BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 58 3.92 N/A 1.35 37.25 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.38 N/A 1.13 50.09

Table 1 highlights BioTelemetry Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genomic Health Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BioTelemetry Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BioTelemetry Inc. is currently more affordable than Genomic Health Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

BioTelemetry Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Genomic Health Inc.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioTelemetry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Genomic Health Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Genomic Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioTelemetry Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genomic Health Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

BioTelemetry Inc.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 89.90%. On the other hand, Genomic Health Inc.’s potential downside is -0.46% and its consensus price target is $73.5. The information presented earlier suggests that BioTelemetry Inc. looks more robust than Genomic Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares and 88.3% of Genomic Health Inc. shares. About 2% of BioTelemetry Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11% Genomic Health Inc. -2.47% -13.8% -31.17% -30.88% 48.28% -12.36%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. was more bearish than Genomic Health Inc.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors BioTelemetry Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.