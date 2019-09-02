Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

We will be contrasting the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.77 N/A 2.79 20.85 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 54.32%. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $213.33, while its potential upside is 24.27%. The results provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 98.75% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.