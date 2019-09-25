Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

We are contrasting BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.06 N/A 2.79 20.85 Radius Health Inc. 23 9.35 N/A -4.45 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 22.49% upside.

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.