Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.64 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 42.26% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus price target of $85. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 19.35% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 90.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.