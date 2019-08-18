Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.30 N/A 2.79 20.85 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 44.73% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus price target of $85. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 38.05% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than Magenta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 85.4%. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.