Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.09 N/A 2.79 20.85 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and IMV Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and IMV Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 241.95% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors IMV Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.