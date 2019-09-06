Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We are contrasting BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Forward Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.46% and an $85 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 20.6%. Insiders held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.