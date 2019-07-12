Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.56 N/A 2.73 24.24 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. From a competition point of view, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The consensus price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 37.90%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 consensus price target and a 190.46% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 88.7% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.