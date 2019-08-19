Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.30 N/A 2.79 20.85 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 44.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 53.6% respectively. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.