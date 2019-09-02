Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.86 beta which makes it 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 54.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 82.8%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.