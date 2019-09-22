Comparison of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.09 N/A 2.79 20.85 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.56 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 23.5%. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.