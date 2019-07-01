Comparison of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Both BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.23 N/A -15.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSig Technologies Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSig Technologies Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.72 beta indicates that BioSig Technologies Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

BioSig Technologies Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s potential upside is 106.42% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioSig Technologies Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 15.9%. About 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.