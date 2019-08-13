Comparison of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

This is a contrast between BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 90.34 N/A -2.02 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2130.00 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.07. In other hand, NantKwest Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 8.5%. 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.