Comparison of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 174.46 N/A -2.25 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 276.96 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Comparatively, 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.