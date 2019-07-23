Comparison of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10%. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 34.59% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.