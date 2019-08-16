Comparison of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Analyst Ratings

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 44.67% and its average price target is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.4% respectively. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.