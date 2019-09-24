Comparison of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immuron Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.06%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Immuron Limited.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.