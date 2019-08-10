Comparison of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Since Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 6.48 N/A -0.25 0.00 ResMed Inc. 110 7.23 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Biomerica Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biomerica Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, ResMed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Biomerica Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biomerica Inc. and ResMed Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ResMed Inc. has an average target price of $140, with potential upside of 6.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biomerica Inc. and ResMed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 71.5%. 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. was more bullish than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.