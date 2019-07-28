Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Since BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.56 N/A -0.50 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.64, and a 41.34% upside potential. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 83.32% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 43.7% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.