Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

As Biotechnology companies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.24 N/A -0.50 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 920 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.80% and an $114.64 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.4%. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.